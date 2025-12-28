High Court directs Cricket South Africa to allow Tabraiz Shamsi to complete remainder of ILT20 tournament

Cape Town [South Africa], December 28 : South Africa's high court has ruled against Cricket South Africa (CSA) and given a decision in favour of star spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, which will help him to complete the remainder of the ILT20 tournament, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Shasmi withdrew from his contract with MI Cape Town in the SA20 this year to play overseas in the T20 leagues, specifically the ILT20 in the UAE and the Big Bash League in Australia.

During the SA20 auction in September, Shamsi was acquired for R500,000 (USD 29,000 approx), but he later secured a release from his contract, citing personal reasons, thereby breaching the auction agreement.

The SA20 formally accepted the repudiation of his contract in November, and he was replaced in MI Cape Town's squad.

After this, Shamsi was signed by the Gulf Giants and also received an initial No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the CSA, valid until December 19, midway through the ILT20 and before the start of the SA20 competition.

As a result, Shamsi sought "urgent interim relief" in the High Court of South Africa, and after talks about an extension, the court ruled in his favour. The high court of South Africa has directed CSA to extend Shamsi's NOC for the ILT20 until January 4 and ordered CSA to pay his legal costs.

"I am grateful that the Court recognised the urgency of my situation and granted interim relief. I was reluctant to take this matter to court, but it became necessary to bring certainty and resolve a situation that could not be resolved in any other way. This was never about maximising opportunities, but being able to approach my career in a considered and sustainable way," Shamsi said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"As a husband and a father, I also had to do what was right for my wife and our young child, and ensure stability for my family alongside the demands of a global cricket career. Looking ahead, my focus is firmly on cricket. I want to continue performing at the highest level, contributing positively wherever I play, and remaining available to represent South Africa whenever the opportunity arises," Shamsi added.

