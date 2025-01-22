High-energy campaign 'all on the line' launched for Champions Trophy 2025

Dubai [UAE], January 22 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) today launched its "All On The Line" campaign for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, highlighting the unmissable cricket that the thrilling two-week competition brings, a release from the Tournament said.

The high-energy film which is available here aims to bring to life the intense nature of the Champions Trophy where every match counts. Like in the film, fans can expect players to navigate jeopardy, make split-second decisions, and push their limits to stay in the competition.

Featuring superstars Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Nabi, Phil Salt, Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, the film showcases the immense stakes faced by players as they put everything on the line to claim the Champions Trophy and the unique White Jackets.

Hosted by Pakistan, with four matches taking place in the UAE, from 19 February to 9 March 2025, the ICC Men's Champions Trophy will feature the world's top eight cricketing nations battling it out across 15 matches. Fans can register for tickets here.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya remarked as quoted by the ICC press release, "The return of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy is a significant boost to cricket, adding depth and context to the One-Day format. This iconic tournament promises to reignite excitement among fans and players alike. India is ready to showcase its unique brand of cricket, with every player committed to bringing the trophy home again."

England batter Phil Salt commented, "Playing for England in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy is a huge honour. We know it's going to be a very competitive tournament but we have an exciting group and we are going to give it our best effort to lift the trophy."

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi said: "It's Afghanistan's first time at the Men's Champions Trophy, we can't wait to compete against the best of the best and make our nation proud."

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi said as the release concluded, "For Pakistan, cricket is more than a gameit's our passion, our pride, our identity and as defending Champions and tournament hosts, there's everything to play for. I'm sure the whole of Pakistan is eagerly awaiting the 19th of February, it'll be a spectacle like no other."

