Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : Former Australian head coach John Buchanan showered praises on Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, terming him an "exciting" talent and saying that his adjustment to Australian conditions could be one of the deciding factors in India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign later this year.

Buchanan, who won the 2003 and 2007 World Cups with Australia as a coach, was speaking at a launch event of the multi-sports foundation program 'Ready Steady Go Kids' with CP Goenka International School on Thursday in partnership with Sports Gurukul.

Speaking at the event, Buchanan said about Jaiswal, "There is a lot of talk about that, is not there? He is an exciting young player, and certainly one to watch, but he would be to me one of those examples. He (Jaiswal) has not played in Australia, or at least he has not played in Perth in a Test match on a wicket that bounces."

"So, his ability to adjust his game to those conditions in some sense might be a barometer as to how India will go through the series," he added.

Jaiswal has 1028 runs and three centuries from nine Test matches and is averaging 68.53 following a flying start to five-day cricket, with three centuries, including two double tons and four half-centuries. He is the second-highest run-getter in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, behind England's Joe Root (1,165 runs in 15 matches with three centuries and six fifties).

Jaiswal delivered a scintillating performance in the series against England earlier this year. In England's tour of India, Jaiswal was the highest run scorer of the series after scoring 712 runs from 5 matches and 9 innings at a strike rate of 79.91, this included two double tons and three fifties. His best score was 214*.

Australia series against India starts at home from November 22 onwards with first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

