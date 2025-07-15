"His batting has improved over the years with experience": Ganguly hails Jadeja after third Test loss

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Following India's loss at Lord's during the third Test against England, former England captain Sourav Ganguly expressed his thoughts on team's loss despite the batting quality available and hailed all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for putting up a brave fight with support from tailenders, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj towards the end.

India endured one of their most heartbreaking losses in a while at Lord's, now trailing in the series by 1-2. After being reduced to 82/7 in pursuit of 193, Jadeja put up a brilliant fight with the lower-order consisting of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bumrah and Siraj, with the latter two playing a combined of 84 balls and managing nine runs to support Jadeja. But still, with Siraj bowled in the most unlucky way possible, India fell 22 runs short.

Speaking during a press event of the 2025 season Indian Racing Festival (IRF) Driver Draft, Ganguly said that he was left a "little bit disappointed" by India's batting, considering the way they had batted in the series so far.

"They should have got this 190, and when you saw Jadeja guts it out and fight and score the runs, the batting quality in this team is absolutely brilliant, and I think they will be more disappointed than I am because it was an opportunity to get 2-1 up in the series against England. Two more matches to go. I am sure they have left disappointed not getting 190. Especially with the quality of batsmanship there is in the dressing room."

Ganguly said that had the top-order put up any sort of fight, India could have won the match.

"Sad from a team's point of view, but Jadeja has been exceptional. He is going to continue to play for India as long as he bats and performs like this. He has been around for a long time. Almost 80 test matches and more than 200 one-day games."

"And now you can see if batting, bowling, fielding, you know, he's a special player and his batting has really improved over the years with experience and quality. He was actually a top-order batsmen for Saurashtra in his younger days and then became a left-arm spinner. So he has a special player and is a very important part of this team," he concluded.

The veteran all-rounder completed his 7,000 international runs during the match with his twin fifties. In 361 international appearances, Jadeja has scored 7,018 runs at an average of 33.41, with four centuries and 39 fifties in 302 innings and a best score of 175*.

In 83 Tests, he has scored 3,697 runs at an average of 36.97, with four centuries and 26 fifties, with his best score being 175*. This is his most successful format with the bat. In three matches during this series, he has made 327 runs in six innings at an average of 109.00, with four fifties. His best score is 89. He is the fifth-highest run-getter in the series so far.

Hosted at the iconic Taj Lands End in Mumbai, the event brought together franchise owners, league officials, and media to mark the formal beginning of a season that promises high-stakes competition, global talent, and deeper fan engagement. The event was designed to introduce greater structure and transparency to the process of building teams - a first for Indian motorsport and to reiterate IRF's vision of creating a league that is both inclusive and performance-driven.

In a thrilling session earlier in the evening, 24 drivers were selected across six city-based franchises for the upcoming IRL season. Each team picked four drivers, creating a balanced and competitive lineup that includes an experienced international driver, an emerging international or Indian-origin talent, a domestic Indian driver, and a female driver. The selection was not only symbolic but also strategic, with teams building their rosters around driving styles, track experience, and data-backed performance indicators.

The final grid features accomplished names like Neel Jani - former Formula 1 test driver and Le Mans winner, Jon Lancaster - with a background in GP2 and endurance racing, and Raoul Hyman - a two-time IRL champion of Indian origin who returns with strong fan support. On the Indian side, young talents such as Ruhaan Alva, Sohil Shah, Sai Sanjay, & Akshay Bohra bring proven speed and sharp racecraft, while female racers like Fabienne Wohlwend, Gabriela Jilkova, and Caitlin Wood round out the grid with international experience across W Series, F3, and GT formats.

The draft was followed by a joint press conference where all six team owners including public figures from Indian cinema and sport took the stage to reveal their teams and discuss their vision for the league. Team owners & key personnel from the franchises were present during the event, as teams finalised upon their picks. Each owner, along with their technical teams, worked closely to build a roster tailored to both competitive goals & regional identity. This high-engagement approach signals a new level of dedication and investment from franchise owners, not only in the sport but in shaping the narrative around their teams.

IRL 2025 Driver Draft - Final Team Line-Ups

*Speed Demons Delhi (Owner: Arjun Kapoor)

-Alister Yoong (Malaysia) - Regular in Asian single-seaters, son of former F1 driver Alex Yoong

-Sai Sanjay (India) - Consistent domestic performer across Indian circuit championships

-Shahan Ali Mohsin (India) - Former F4 SEA champion and one of India's top karting graduates

-Caitlin Wood (Australia) - Experienced in W Series and GT World Challenge

*Hyderabad Blackbirds (Owner: Naga Chaitanya)

-Jon Lancaster (UK) - Former GP2 winner and Le Mans podium finisher

-Akshay Bohra (India) - Promising Indian-origin driver with F4 experience in Europe and UAE

-Mohamed Ryan (India) - Young talent with strong sim-racing and F4 credentials

-Gabriela Jilkova (Czech Republic) - Sim and GT racing expert with international recognition

*Goa Aces (Owner: John Abraham)

-Raoul Hyman (UK/SA) - Two-time IRL champion and F3 veteran

-Akash Gowda (India) - Versatile Indian racer with multiple podiums in national series

-Chetan Surineni (India) - Emerging domestic competitor known for pace and consistency

-Fabienne Wohlwend (Liechtenstein) - W Series and Ferrari Challenge star

*Kolkata Royal Tigers (Owner: Sourav Ganguly)

-Tom Canning (UK) - British GT Champion with endurance racing experience

-Sohil Shah (India) - F4 India podium finisher and consistent IRL performer

-Sandeep Kumar (India) - Returning driver with national championship wins

-Alexandra Herve (France) - F4 and Eurocup contender with strong racecraft

*Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru (Owner: Sudeep Kichcha)

-Neel Jani (Switzerland) - Le Mans winner and former F1 test driver

-Ruhaan Alva (India) - Bengaluru's young prodigy and F4 India front-runner

-Kyle Kumaran (India) - National karting and F4 talent

-Jem Hepworth (UK) - British endurance and GT racing driver

*Chennai Turbo Riders (Owner: Keerthivasan)

-Aqil Alibhai (Kenya) - Formula 4 UAE race winner with strong international pedigree

-Shibin Yousaf (India) - Consistent performer in Indian circuit racing

-Tijil Rao (India) - Part of India's new wave of single-seater talent

-Laura Camps Torras (Spain) - Ferrari Driver Academy alumna and standout karting graduate.

