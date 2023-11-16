Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 : Following Mohammed Shami's seven-wicket haul in the first semi-final game against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram praised the Indian speedster and said that his deliveries always end within the stumps.

Speaking to 'A Sports', a Pakistan sports channel, Akram said that he enjoyed looking at Shami's bowling since his bowls straight away around the wicket to a left-handed batter.

"I do enjoy looking at him (Shami), the way he bowls, like Misbah said, straight away around the wicket to left-handers, seam, always asking questions and his deliveries finish within the stumps," said Akram.

In the second inning, Shami dismissed New Zealand's top five batters to help the 'Men in Blue' while defending the 398-run target. Shami finishesd with the player of the match award for his 7-57 in the semi final.

Meanwhile, Misbah-ul-Haq said that when Shami bowls around the wicket to left-handers, a wicket is always around the corner.

"Special cheez jo hai, ke left-handers ko woh around the wicket aate hain to aankhein band kar ke aap samjhein ke bas wicket jaane wali hai (when he bowls around the wicket to left-handers, a wicket is around the corner)," Misbah said.

Shami, at present, is the highest wicket-taker in ODI World Cup 2023 with 23 wickets from 6 World Cup games.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and scored 397/4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (80 in 66 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) delivered a fine start with a 71-run opening stand.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell stitched up a partnership to pull the Kiwis back into the game. But Shami's seven-wicket haul left the Blackcaps without answers and India went on to register a 70-run victory.

India's opposition for the final is yet to be decided as South Africa and Australia square off in the second semi-final at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday.

