"His energy on field is exactly like Viv Richards": Uthappa on Hardik Pandya after SA series win

Ahmebabad (Gujarat) [India], December 20 : Following India's series win over South Africa, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa hailed the all-rounder Hardik Pandya for his all-round performance, comparing his energy on the field to legendary West Indies cricketer Viv Richards.

Hardik delivered a fine all-round performance with an explosive 25-ball 63 and wicket to secure the 'Player of the Match' award and win India the series against South Africa 3-1, continuing their unbeaten run in T20I series this year. The win marked India's eighth successive T20I series win and 14th successive unbeaten T20I series.

Speaking on Cricket Live', JioStar expert Uthappa said about Hardik, "His energy on the field is exactly like Viv Richards. He comes in with that swagger, and it's a great attitude for youngsters to learn from. That is the energy the opposition feels, a sense of intimidation even before you've played a ball. It's a phenomenal attitude to carry."

Also, former South Africa pacer and JioStar expert Dale Steyn said, "Hardik was fantastiche's transcended sportsman into celebrity territory, walking out like a superhero in a scripted movie plot where nobody alters his plan. It's not a bad attitude; it's pure dominance, an aura where nobody else can match what he does. You see it in his stance and presencehe is operating at another level mentally, unbreakable in a game that is all about mental battles. All these players are skilled, but he's elevated beyond."

It was a day filled with records and milestone for India's undisputed MVP in T20Is, as he became the fifth Indian batter to complete 2,000 runs in T20I cricket, joining the elite list of Rohit Sharma (4231 runs), Virat Kohli (4188 runs), Suryakumar Yadav (2788 runs) and KL Rahul (2265 runs). Additionally, Pandya also slammed the second-fastest fifty for India in T20I cricket, reaching the milestone in just 16 balls, four balls more than legendary Yuvraj Singh, who holds the record with a 12-ball fifty against England in the T20 World Cup 2007.

Hardik overtook Yuvraj to have the most doubles of a half-century and at least a wicket during a T20I match in history for his nation. Hardik scored 63 in just 25 balls, with five fours and five sixes each. His runs came at a strike rate of 252.00. While bowling, he did give away 41 runs in three overs, but got the prized wicket of Dewald Brevis, who was just taking off, cutting his knock short at 17-ball 31, with three fours and two sixes.

Now, Hardik has four instances scoring a half-century and taking at least a wicket in a T20I for India in a T20I match, one more than the Indian icon. Virat Kohli also finds a mention in this list, having emulated this feat against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup back in 2012 and against West Indies in the 2016 T20 WC. Next is all-rounder Shivam Dube, who has also achieved this feat twice.

Hardik, who marked his return to international cricket with this series, ended as the third-highest run-getter in the series, with 142 runs in three innings at an average of 71.00 and a strike rate of 186.84. He produced two half-centuries in the series, both coming in a winning effort. Besides this, he also took three wickets at an average of 38.00, with best figures of 1/16. But his economy rate of above 10 was a slight concern.

Coming to the match, the Proteas won the toss and put India to field first. Openers Samson (37 in 22 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Abhishek (34 in 21 balls, with six fours and a six) gave India a fiery start with a 63-run stand in just 5.4 overs. After a brief stumble following dismissals of Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (5), Tilak (73 in 42 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and Hardik put on a 105-run stand for the fourth wicket, taking India to 231/5 in 20 overs. Corbin Bosch (2/44) was the pick of the bowlers for SA.

During the run-chase of 232 runs, SA did put up a 69-run opening stand, which was mainly due to the efforts of opener Quinton de Kock (65 in 35 balls, with nine fours and three sixes), who continued his love affair with Indian bowling. Reeza Hendricks (13 in 12 balls, with a four) was the first victim of the evening's leading wicket-taker, Varun. Brevis did give India a scare with his knock, sticking around for another half-century stand with QDK to take SA to 120 in the 11th over. However, following his dismissal, Proteas lost wickets regularly and never quite managed to make a comeback, falling short by 30 runs and restricted to 201/8 in 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) was also impressive in his four-over quota, while Arshdeep also took a wicket.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor