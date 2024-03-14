Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 : After Mumbai batter Musheer Khan produced a spectacle with the bat and the ball in the Ranji Trophy final, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that the future of the 19-year-old is "bright."

Musheer riding high on his remarkable U-19 World Cup campaign, brought his top game and assisted Mumbai in putting Vidarbha on the back foot.

In the second innings, the Wankhede Stadium saw his batting masterclass as he stitched up crucial stands with skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer to put Mumbai in front.

After scoring 136, he spearheaded Mumbai's spin attack and bagged two crucial wickets - Aman Mokhade (32) and Karun Nair (74). Musheer was adjudged Player of the Match in the final for his standout performance.

"Congratulations to Mumbai team for winning yet another #RanjiTrophy Shardul thakur has been outstanding in knockouts. Shreyas Iyer performing well is a great sign too. Musheer Khan's future is bright," Irfan wrote on X.

After the victory, Musheer talked about his crucial 130-run stand with Rahane which helped Mumbai to recover from 34/2 and take the game away from Vidarbha.

"This inning was very important for me. I wanted to stay there for Mumbai as much as possible and build partnerships with everyone. (On Rahane) While playing with him, he was constantly communicating and we had really good understanding. We wanted to play with a straight bat as much as possible. It is a very proud moment for me to share this Mumbai dressing room with so many stalwarts. Very happy to win this 42nd Ranji Trophy title. There is a lot of work left for me to do, just want to keep focusing on the process," Musheer said after the game.

Coming to Day 5 action, Vidarbha skipper Akshay Wadkar and Yash Dubey inspired Vidarbha to a comeback with their valiant knocks but Mumbai bounced back and ended their resilient 130-run stand to clinch a 169-run win for Mumbai.

