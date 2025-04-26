"His team must be really pleased": Varun Aaron on Ishan Kishan's innings against CSK

New Delhi [India] April 26 : Former Indian fast bowler Varun Aaron was impressed with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan's performance against Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League on Friday.

Varun discussed Kishan's recent struggles and how he scored more runs in this innings than in his previous seven.

He felt Kishan would be disappointed with his dismissal, as it wasn't a good delivery, and he hit it straight to a fielder.

"His team must be really pleased. He had a string of really bad scores. I think he scored more runs in this innings than in his last seven innings. He would have been really disappointed not to take it home, as it wasn't like a really good delivery [he got out to]. There was a fielder right there [at deep midwicket] and he hit a straight down his throat." Varon Aaron said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

On Friday, Kishan showed indications of regaining his form. With SRH pursuing 155 against Chennai Super Kings, he stepped in during the very first over after Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a duck.

He took his time - at one point, he was on 21 off 20 - before concluding with 44 off 34 balls.

In nine innings so far in this IPL, Kishan has made 186 runs, in which he scored 106* against the Rajasthan Royals in SRH's initial match.

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch also praised Kishan's ability to read the situation and not be overly aggressive early on.

He highlighted his assessment of the conditions and ability to play nicely despite the pressure of maximising the powerplay.

"His ability to read the situation and not overplay his hand early on and be overly aggressive [stood out]. He made sure he assessed the conditions, which is never easy because you want to maximise the powerplay. On the back of an early wicket, he assessed it and played nicely." Aaron Finch said.

A four-wicket performance by Harshal Patel and strong innings from Ishan Kishan and Kamindu Mendis were the standout moments as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) triumphed over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) matchup on Friday.

With this victory, SRH has risen to the eighth position in the points table with three wins and six losses, totalling six points.

CSK occupies the last place with two wins and seven losses, resulting in only four points.

