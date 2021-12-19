Historic decision by BCCI, credit goes to Jay Shah: Ravikant Chauhan on new committee

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) differently-abled cricket committee member RaviKant Chauhan praised Jay Shah for his historic decision.

BCCI on Saturday announced the appointment of various committees following the 90th AGM of the BCCI held earlier this month. Differently-abled Cricket Committee consists of Ravikant Chauhan, Sumit Jain, and Mahantesh Kivadasannavar.

"The decision to make a committee for differently-abled cricketers is great and a historic one by BCCI. I am not as excited about my name being on the committee but I am happy that along with disabled cricketers, blind cricketers, wheelchair cricketers are getting the recognition. BCCI has made this committee and this committee will look after the differently-abled cricket. I would like to give credit to Mr Jay Shah because whenever we met him we spoke to him then he supported us and it is a historic decision," Ravikant Chauhan told .

"There is no dearth of talent among differently-abled cricketers. Shekhar Naik is a Padma Shri and he helped India win two Visually impaired cricket world cups. In 2019, physically disabled team won the Cricket World Series So, there is no dearth of talent whichever team it is for blind or differently-abled. The wheelchair cricket team too is very talented. We are very much excited after hearing this decision. Those who worked to make it a possibility are worth all the praise. All the orgsations that are working should be confiscated. These differently-abled cricketers will now get a platform," he added.

Ravikant further said that this is an emotional moment for him as well as all the differently-abled cricketers as they were trying for this for a very long time.

"The differently-abled cricketers are regularly calling me. They are all very emotional and even I got emotional as it is great news for all of us. We are trying this for many years. Jay Shah took this historic decision. It is his initiative and he deserves all the credit," said Ravikant.

"I want to congratulate all the players and I want to tell them to buck up as your future is extremely bright now. Along with other members of our community Mr Mahantesh of Visually impaired cricket, Mr Sumit Jain of Deaf cricket we will work together and do the best for the sport and its players," he added.

It was at The 90th Annual General Meeting that BCCI announced the formation of the Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee, Umpires Committee, and Differently Abled Cricket Committee.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor