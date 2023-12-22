Historic moment: England's physically disabled cricket team embarks on first-ever tour to India

New Delhi [India], December 22 : A Physically Disabled Cricket Team approved by the English and Wales Cricket Board from England is set to embark on their inaugural tour to India, marking a historic moment in the sport's history. This tour is not only a testament to the spirit of inclusivity but also signifies a new chapter in the narrative of cricket in India, according to a release from the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DACCI).

The Physically Disabled Cricket Team, comprising highly skilled and dedicated players, will engage in a series of matches against their Indian counterparts, showcasing exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship.

The tour is scheduled to take place from January 28, 2024, to February 6, 2024, and fans across the subcontinent are eagerly anticipating this unique display of cricketing prowess.

The support and guidance of Sh Jay Shah ji, Secretary, Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) have been instrumental in realizing this historic tour. He has championed the cause of inclusivity in cricket, recognizing the importance of providing opportunities for differently-abled athletes to shine on the international stage. The unwavering support from Anil Patel, Secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association, has been a driving force behind this tour.

This tour is a significant milestone in the global effort to promote inclusivity and break down barriers in sports. The Physically Challenged Cricket Team from England is composed of exceptional athletes who have overcome various physical challenges to pursue their passion for cricket. Their journey to India not only highlights their individual achievements but also serves as an inspiring example for aspiring cricketers facing similar challenges.

The tour is expected to foster cultural exchange, build lasting friendships, and contribute to the development of physically challenged cricket at the international level. Both teams will participate in various events and activities off the field to promote awareness and understanding of the challenges faced by differently-abled individuals in pursuing their dreams.

Both teams will practice on January 27, 2024, at the Narendra Modi Stadium 'B' ground before the action begins on January 28.

Here's the detailed schedule: January 27: Practice session - NMS B ground. January 28: 1st T20 - NMS B ground. January 30: 2nd T20 - NMS B ground. February 1: 3rd T20 - Gujarat College A ground. February 3: 4th T20 - Railway ground. February 6: 5th T20 and closing ceremony at the world's largest Narendra Modi Stadium.

