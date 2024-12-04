"History suggests..." Adelaide head pitch curator on role of spinners

Adelaide [Australia], December 4 : Head pitch curator of the Adelaide Oval Damian Hough on Wednesday reflecting on the role of spinners in the upcoming second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy said history suggests that spinners have always played a crucial part at the venue.

The Adelaide Test, starting on December 6, sees India entering with both a mental and physical edge, following a dominant performance in the first Test led by Jasprit Bumrah's bowling and captaincy.

However, the visitors will also aim to exorcise the memories of the infamous 2020 Adelaide pink-ball Test, where they were dismissed for their lowest Test score of 36 runs. On that occasion, Pat Cummins (4/21) and Josh Hazlewood (5/8) dismantled the Indian batting line-up, giving Australia a straightforward target of 90 runs to chase.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Hough was asked if the spinners would get an advantage in the Adelaide Test, to which he said, "Sure. Adelaide Oval traditionally plays a role, spin plays a role. So we don't see that changing and I think history suggests that spin plays a role out here."

The head curator added that there might be thunderstorms on the first day of the Adelaide Test and then the weather should be good for the remainder of the Test match.

"Friday looks like thunderstorms, which is a bit unique for Adelaide this time of year, but we've just got to roll with it and control what we can control. Hopefully, it clears out Saturday morning by the sounds of it. Then it should be good for the remainder of the Test match," he added.

India are currently 1-0 up in the BGT series following their record-shattering 295-run victory in Perth. The second Test will be played in a day-night format in Adelaide, beginning from Friday.

Australia squad (for second Test): Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (WK), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor