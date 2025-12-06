"Hitman isn't going anywhere": Kaif, Pathan laud Rohit after his 75-run knock against SA

New Delhi [India], December 6 : Former India cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Irfan Pathan praised Rohit Sharma as the Team India opener brought up his 61st One-Day Internationals (ODIs) fifty during the third India vs South Africa match in Visakhapatnam. Kaif said that "Hitman isn't going anywhere".

Opening the batting along with Jaiswal, the former India captain scored 75 off 73 balls. He and Jaiswal stitched together a run-a-ball 155-run stand in India's chase of 271.

Rohit, who also crossed the 20,000 international runs milestone during the 75-run innings, hit seven fours and three sixes during the knock.

Posting on X, Kaif expressed that Rohit still has plenty to offer and remains a "piller" of the Indian cricket.

At 38, with Rohit having retired from both Tests and T20Is, there has been speculation about his ODI form and whether he can continue performing until the 2027 World Cup. However, the Indian opener has silenced doubts by scoring 340 runs in his last five ODI innings.

"Hitman isn't going anywhere! Has plenty left in the tank.. pillar of indian cricket," Kaif said in his X post.

Irfan Pathan also praised Rohit's innings, praising his consistency.

"Unreal consistency at the age of 38 by Rohit sharma. He is in total control," Irfan Pathan said in his X post.

Notably, Rohit also formed a century stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the first wicket, marking it the 35th time that he has been involved in an opening partnership of 100 runs or more.

Having now been part of his 35th-century opening stand in ODIs, Rohit moved to second on the all-time list, trailing only Sachin Tendulkar, who leads with 40 opening stands of 100 or more runs.

In the match, India won the toss and elected to field first, sending South Africa in to bat. The Proteas posted 270 all out in 47.5 overs. While chasing 271, India's batters put on an excellent show. Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 116, supported by Rohit's 75 and Virat Kohli's 65, guiding India to a comfortable nine-wicket victory and sealing the series 2-1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor