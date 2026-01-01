Hockey India League: Hyderabad Toofans secure 3-2 win over Ranchi Royals

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 7 : Hyderabad Toofans scripted a magnificent turnaround to secure a 3-2 win against Ranchi Royals in the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Egmore on Wednesday.

Tom Boon (11', 17') struck twice for the Ranchi Royals, before goals from Amandeep Lakra (42'), Nic Woods (45') and Talwinder Singh (57') helped Hyderabad Toofans steal a comeback win, as per a press release from Hockey India.

It was an engaging start to the first quarter with Hyderabad Toofans taking control in the opening exchanges. They kept most of the possession to dictate the tempo of the game, while Ranchi Royals were content to hold their shape and play on the break. The Royals had the first notable opportunity of the game though, earning a couple of penalty corners. Tom Boon (11') converted his dragflick from the second set-piece, giving his side the lead against the run of play. The Toofans created chances with a couple of penalty corners of their own towards the end of the first quarter, but couldn't find the opening they were looking for.

Hyderabad Toofans suffered another setback early in the second quarter after Tom Boon (17') bagged his second goal, dinking in a high effort past the goalkeeper and doubling Ranchi's lead in the process. The Toofans responded strongly with nine circle entries in the second quarter, getting close to an equaliser on a few occasions, including a penalty corner. Despite their best efforts, they didn't register any notable attempt on target, concluding the first half with a 2-0 deficit.

Playing with a low block in an attempt to hold onto their two-goal lead, the Royals defended deep as Hyderabad Toofans began the second half by adding some more attacking impetus to the mix. They eventually got the reward for their persistence as Amandeep Lakra (42') converted his dragflick from a penalty corner, pulling a goal back for his side. Nic Woods (45') got them back on level terms three minutes later, setting up an intriguing final quarter.

With all to play for in the last fifteen minutes, Hyderabad Toofans had momentum on their side. While the Ranchi Royals persisted with their counter-attacking tactics, they eventually succumbed as the Toofans completed a sensational turnaround with Talwinder Singh (57') helping them get their noses in front with less than three minutes to go. The goal proved to be the game-winning contribution in the end, as the runners-up from last season held firm to secure all three points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor