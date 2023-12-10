Holder, Mayers, Pooran decline central contracts offered by CWI

New Delhi [India], December 10 : Former West Indies skippers Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran and all-rounder Kyle Mayers turned down the central contracts from Cricket West Indies (CWI) for the 2023-24 season but confirmed their availability for the T20I series during the contract year.

CWI released an official statement to announce the list of central contracts for 2023-2024 for both men and women cricketers and confirmed the three players declining the offer.

"Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran declined the offer of central contracts but confirmed their availability for all West Indies T20 Internationals during the contract year," CWI said in a statement.

The contracts are offered based on player performances during the 2022-2023 evaluation period, following recommendations from the selection panels and approval by the Board of Directors.

For the first time, four West Indies players received central contracts, which included left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, right-hand batter Keacy Carty, and left-hand batters Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze.

West Indies men's lead selector, Desmond Haynes stated that the contracts that have been offered were given keeping the upcoming "busy cricket year" in mind.

"With a busy year of cricket ahead, in all three formats, we have held several detailed discussions with the two head coaches on the brand of cricket they want to play. We are very clear in the direction we want to go. The players who have been offered contracts are among those who we expect to feature, as we look to build towards challenging for the top spot when we host and compete in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on home soil," Desmond said in a statement released by CWI.

West Indies Women's Lead Selector, Ann Browne-John said, "The selectors have identified a cadre of players who we believe can drive West Indies cricket forward. We have emphasised the development of the younger players, which we view as pivotal in the pathway to the international level. We have several high-profile bilateral series and major global events on the horizon and with this in mind, we want to have our players prepared and ready for every occasion."

West Indies Men: Alick Athanaze, Kraigg Brathwaite, Keacy Carty, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, and Romario Shepherd.

West Indies Women: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, and Rashada Williams.

