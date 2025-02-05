Hong Kong to host first ICC tournament in 14 years

Hong Kong, February 5 : Hong Kong is set to host the 2025 Cricket World Cup Challenge League B, marking the first time a multi-team ICC tournament will be held in the country in 14 years, as per the ICC.

They last hosted an ICC event in 2011, when it hosted the ICC World Cricket League Division 3 - Hong Kong, China emerged as champions, defeating Papua New Guinea by four wickets in the final.

The upcoming tournament, set to begin on February 6, will feature six teams competing in a total of 15 matches.

It serves as a crucial step in the qualification pathway for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2022.

Burji Shroff, Chairperson of Cricket Hong Kong, China, was thrilled about the opportunity and shared his excitement.

"We are immensely proud to host the 2025 Cricket World Cup Challenge League B. This tournament is not just a celebration of cricket but also a testament to the growth of the sport globally, with diverse teams taking part. We look forward to showcasing our hospitality and passion for cricket to teams and fans from around the globe," he said, according to ICC website.

The tournament will feature Uganda, Bahrain, Singapore, Italy, Tanzania, and hosts Hong Kong, China, as all teams vie for a chance to advance in the World Cup qualification pathway.

Matches will take place at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground and Kowloon Cricket Club, with all games broadcast live on ICC.tv.

