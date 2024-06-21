"Honour and privilege to have captained this side": Williamson after stepping down from NZ captaincy

Wellington [New Zealand], June 21 : After stepping down from the captaincy of the national side, New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson took to social media and expressed his feelings about leading the side for eight years.

"An honour and a privilege to have captained this side. After 8 years, it's time to hand it over. Plenty of ups and downs, but all part of a wonderful journey with a great group of people. Excited for what's next for this team and the cricket we have coming up," Williamson wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8eNsWgNxxS/?igsh=am4wd3ZpN3ZuaHN6

Following New Zealand's surprise early departure from the T20 World Cup, Williamson said on Wednesday that he would renounce his national contract for the 2024-25 season and step down from white-ball captaincy to extend his international career.

The 33-year-old has opted to take advantage of a particular set of circumstances this summer in which very little international cricket is being played in New Zealand during the January window. New Zealand plays virtually little cricket at home this season. They are scheduled to play eight Tests, including a tour of India and a three-match home series against England in November and December.

"Yeah, basically looking at the schedule ahead and having very little on it in the January window felt like it was a very nice opportunity to look at that. Unfortunately, it meant turning down a central contract. My priority still is, absolutely, playing for New Zealand. I think I miss maybe a handful of games, if any, over a [four-week] period.

Without a lot on in that window. I felt it was a nice opportunity ... something different to explore with the family," Williamson told NZ Cricket.

Williamson has often been reticent to discuss his future plans in detail, and this remains true as he approaches his 34th birthday.

"All major events and key series are things that certainly whet the appetite and are exciting prospects, but they are down the line. Managing my time as well as I can, after doing it for so many years is important, and I know NZC are really supportive of that. We'll have to see - but they are certainly exciting prospects," said the 33-year-old.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor