"Honoured and thrilled": Shaheen Shah Afridi on being named Pakistan's T20I captain

Karachi [Pakistan], November 16 : Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi expressed his excitement and gratitude after being appointed the country's new T20I captain.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday named Afridi as T20I captain after Babar Azam stepped down from captaincy in all three formats.

Babar's decision to step down came after Pakistan failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Pakistan had a dismal performance in the ICC World Cup in India, finishing fifth with eight points from nine matches. Babar scored 320 runs in nine World Cup matches, the third highest for Pakistan, with an average of 40 and a strike rate of 82.90.

Afridi took to X and said he's honoured and delighted to lead Pakistan's T20I team, adding that he'll strive to bring laurels to the Men in Green on the cricket field.

https://twitter.com/iShaheenAfridi/status/1725082923643158612

"I am honoured and thrilled to lead our national T20 cricket team. Thank you to the Pakistan cricket board and fans for their trust and support. I'll give my best to uphold the team spirit and bring glory to our nation on the cricket field. Our success lies in unity, trust and relentless effort. We are not just a team; we are a brotherhood, a family. Together, we rise!" Afridi posted on X.

While Afridi was named as T20I captain, PCB also announced Shan Masood as Test skipper.

Shaheen Shah's first assignment as captain will be the five-match T20I series in New Zealand in January. The 23-year-old pacer has bagged 64 wickets in 52 T20Is.

Shaheen has also captained Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has helped the side win the tournament twice in two years in the 2022 and 2023 editions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor