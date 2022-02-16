Hope India will dominate series but West Indies is specialist in T20 format: CAB secretary Snehashish Ganguly

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Secretary, Snehashish Ganguly is hopeful that Team India will dominate the upcoming T20 series against West Indies but also feels that the visitors are specialists in the format.

India and West Indies will lock horns in three T20Is beginning Wednesday in Eden Gardens at Kolkata.

"We are expecting a good match. The wicket conditions are perfect for T20 cricket. As a spectator, I think India will dominate the series as they convincingly won the ODI series in Ahmedabad but West Indies are a dangerous team as they a specialists of T20 format. They even defeated England at Eden Gardens in T20 World Cup in 2016," Snehashish Ganguly told ANI.

The CAB Secretary further said that because of the BCCI norms, only 4000 spectators are allowed at Eden Gardens, in the capacity of 67,000.

"Eden Gardens is fully prepared for the upcoming series. Not much crowd is allowed in the match, a total of only 4,000 people are allowed in the capacity of 67,000 people. The crowd includes the upper tire of the club house and not the lowe tire on the corporate boxes. Everyone knows that 4,000 is a very small amount but it's a BCCI norm and we have to follow it," said the CAB Secretary.

Last week, KL Rahul and Axar Patel were ruled out of the T20I series, and the All-India Senior Selection Committee named Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda as replacements.

Squads: India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Roseton Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

( With inputs from ANI )

