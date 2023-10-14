"Hope it is going to be a great match": Pakistan cricket fan on team's clash with India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 14 : Pakistan fans, who have travelled to Ahmedabad for the World Cup clash against India, are hoping for a tantalising game and a good contest between the bat and the bowl.

Ahead of the match, Qasim, a Pakistan fan said that the match is expected to witness a contest between Virat Kohli and Haris Rauf.

He said there will also be a contest between KL Rahul-Rohit Sharma and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

"I hope it is going to be a great match. It will be a fight between Virat Kohli and Haris Rauf. It will also be a fight between KL Rahul-Rohit Sharma against Shaheen Shah Afridi. I think it is gonna be a good match," Qasim told ANI.

Both India and Pakistan won both their matches coming into Saturday's clash. India won against Australia and Afghanistan and Pakistan against The Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

India have a 7-0 record against Pakistan in the World Cups and would like to keep the slate clean.

