Hope Kohli crosses Tendulkar soon: Former Indian skipper Azharuddin

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 5 : Former India cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin congratulated Virat Kohli for his record-equalling 49th ODI ton, where birthday boy Kohli equalled the record of legend Sachin Tendulkar for most ODI tons. The former India skipper also hopes that Virat will break his record soon.

"I congratulate Virat Kohli. He has equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record, and we hope that he will cross it soon," said Azhar while speaking to ANI.

India registered a thumping win of 243 runs against South Africa, and this was their eighth win in the ICC World Cup 2023 in as many matches. Indian bowlers bowled out the Proteas for a paltry 83 in 27.1 overs.

"India will win the World Cup. Our combination in bowling and batting is number one," added Azhar.

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 101 off 121 balls with 10 fours and a strike rate of 83.47.

In 34 matches, Virat has 1,573 runs at an average of 58.25, with four centuries and 10 fifties. His best score is 107. Sachin (2,278 runs) is the highest scorer ever in WC history. Sangakkara has 1,532 runs in his WC career.

Now in eight WC 2023 matches, Virat has scored 542 runs at an average of 108.40, with two centuries and four fifties. His best score is 103*. He is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament so far.

Virat has also continued his red-hot form against South Africa in ODIs.

In the last 15 innings against SA in ODIs, Kohli has smashed 1,091 runs at an average of over 109, with five centuries and five fifties.

Also, Virat Kohli equalled compatriot and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons on Sunday.

This is Virat's 49th international hundred. He has tied with Sachin, who has also scored 49 ODI tons. Virat is just one century away from becoming the first player to smash 50 ODI centuries.

Virat's century is also his 79th in international cricket. Virat has smashed 49 centuries in ODIs, 29 in Tests, and one in T20Is.

Virat's record-equalling ton has come to the same ground where he scored his first-ever international ton against Sri Lanka in 2009.

The star batter has the second-highest number of centuries in international cricket, next to Sachin Tendulkar's 100 centuries.

Virat has also joined an elite company of batters who scored a century on their birthdays. These players include Sachin himself, Vinod Kambli, Sanath Jayasuriya, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, and Mitchell Marsh.

119 balls is the joint-most balls Virat has taken for a century, with his century against Pakistan in 2015 at Adelaide and against South Africa in 2018 in Cape Town coming in the same amount of balls.

