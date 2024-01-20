Hope RCB can make a spot for him: AB de Villiers on Will Jacks

Johannesburg [South Africa], January 20 : Legendary South African batter AB de Villiers hoped that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would "make a spot" for England all-rounder Will Jacks, who has made a name for himself as a T20 specialist worldwide.

Jacks has represented England across all formats and he is currently playing SA20, South Africa's domestic franchise-based T20 league, where he plays for Pretoria Capitals.

Speaking on his Youtube Channel, AB said, "He (Jacks) has not played a game for RCB. That is crazy for all the talent that he has got. Seems like the people of Bengaluru and RCBians are excited for this man to perform for RCB."

De Villiers said that selecting Jacks will be a huge question for RCB, but backed him saying that he is a complete package who can score and win games anywhere.

"That is a big question (will Jacks play for RCB). We know he can score big runs. It is a nightmare for the selectors. I hope they (RCB) make a spot for him. He is a complete package and can win games at Chinnaswamy or anywhere else he goes for RCB," said De Villiers.

In 11 T20Is for England, Jacks has scored 181 runs at an average of 16.45 and a strike rate of above 149, with his best score of 40. He has also taken a wicket for England.

In 146 T20s, Jacks has scored 3,892 runs at an average of 29.93 and a strike rate of over 158, with two centuries and 30 fifties in 139 innings. Jacks also has taken 45 wickets, with the best figures of 4/15.

In the ongoing SA20, Jacks has scored 165 runs in four matches at an average of 41.25 and a strike rate of over 196, with a century and fifty. His best score is 101.

Jacks was bought by RCB during the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2022 for Rs 3.2 crore.

