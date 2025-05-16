"Hopeful of making a comeback in Sri Lanka series": Taskin Ahmed provides an update on his injury

New Delhi [India], May 16 : Ahead of the Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, right-arm seamer Taskin Ahmed provided an update on his injury, where he said that he's recovering well and will probably be available for selection in the upcoming series..

Taskin hasn't played for his country since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in February, with the 30-year-old continuing his rehabilitation from an Achilles injury before he aims to return to competitive cricket in the coming weeks.

The right-armer recently returned from London following a meeting with specialists for his injury and has commenced bowling in the nets as he aims to make comeback during Bangladesh's multi-format series in Sri Lanka that commences on June 17 with two Tests in Galle and Colombo ahead of six white-ball fixtures during July.

"It's just part of the rehabilitation process's what's going on right now. Our cricket board's physio and trainer, along with a specialist from the UK, have come together to set up a rehab plan," Taskin said as quoted by ICC.

"So far, five sessions have been completed. I've also started light bowling. It's difficult to set a specific date for my comeback. Right now, we're targeting the Sri Lanka series in June and if everything goes well. So far, there is no complaint, and if things continue like this, I'm hopeful of making a comeback in that series," he added.

Bangladesh recently announced that former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait will join the Asian side as their new fast bowling coach, with the 2007 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup winner replacing the outgoing Andre Adams on a contract that runs until November 2027.

Tait was renowned for bowling with express pace and Taskin is keen to lean on the knowledge of the Australian ahead of next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

"He (Tait) was a very good fast bowler and played a lot for Australia. The best part is, we have a lot of T20 cricket this year, and he played T20s in the modern era and has experience in major T20 events. He must have some good insights into the game, and hopefully, his experience will help us," the fast bowler said.

"When you're in the national setup, a coach can help with game awareness and some technical aspects, but bowlers mostly have to coach themselves. However, when you have a big personality like Tait around, things become easier and hopefully his inclusion will benefit us," the year-old player concluded.

