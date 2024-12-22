"Hopeful that the team will perform very well": Yusuf Pathan India's performance in ongoing BGT series

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 22 : Ahead of the fourth Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, former Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan spoke about the national team's performance against the Baggy Greens in the ongoing series.

"The Indian Cricket team has worked very hard and we are hopeful that the team will perform very well and make us proud," Yusuf Pathan told reporters.

Currently, the series is evenly poised at 1-1 before the Boxing Day Test, set to be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday. Sean Abbott is likely to feature in Australia's playing eleven after Josh Hazlewood's injury which forced him out of the BGT squad.

Australia has made a couple of changes to its squad, addressing Hazlewood's absence and the top-order issues. Sam Konstas replaces Nathan McSweeney in the squad for the fourth Test.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Travis Head (VC), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith (VC), Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

