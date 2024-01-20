"Hopefully, I am better than you": South African U19 pacer's message for Bumrah

Potchefstroom [South Africa], January 20 : Following a five-wicket haul against West Indies in the ICC U19 World Cup, young South African pacer Kwena Maphaka talked about his wicket celebration, which resembles that of star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa got off to a winning start as a five-wicket haul by Kwena (5/38) helped them defend 286 against WI, who fell short of a win by 31 runs on Friday.

During the match, Kwena was captured doing a celebration that resembles that of Bumrah. During the celebration, the bowler spreads out his arms a little bit as if he wants to suggest "I do not know".

Talking about his celebration with the ICC, Kwena said that he asked his brother about a celebration before the tournament that he could use and he said that he had no idea. This idea stuck with the bowler he decided to go ahead with the celebration.

"I actually asked my brother for a celebration to give me just before the World Cup. And he just said 'I have no clue. I do not know'. I said, 'You know what, that sounds good. Let me go with the "I don't know" celebration," said Kwena.

The bowler also had a message for Bumrah, lauding his bowling skills but also expressing hope that he turns out to be better than the Indian star in the future.

"Jasprit you are a great bowler. Hopefully, I am better than you," he concluded.

Having made his India debut back in 2016, Bumrah has established himself as India's premier all-format bowler. In 183 international matches, he has taken 363 wickets at an average of 21.85, with the best bowling figures of 6/19. He has 11 five-wicket hauls in international cricket.

In Tests, Bumrah has taken 140 wickets in 32 matches, with 149 ODI wickets in 89 matches as well. In T20Is, the pacer has 74 wickets in 62 matches.

