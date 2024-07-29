"Hopefully, I will play until next 50-over World Cup in 2025": SL skipper Chamari Athapaththu

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], July 29 : Following her side's Women's Asia Cup win over India, Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu opened up about her future in international cricket.

Outstanding batting performances from Harshitha Samawickrama and Athapaththu guided Sri Lanka to victory over India by eight wickets in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday.

Following the match, Athapaththu said that she wants to feature in two more ICC tournaments, the T20 World Cup this year and the 50-over World Cup to be held next year in India.

"Hopefully I will still play until the next 50-over World Cup," said Athapaththu as quoted by ICC.

Following the win, the skipper expressed happiness with her team's performance, saying that they want to inspire girls who will come to play in future with their first-ever triumph.

"I am feeling happy, I am happy about my team's performance, especially the batting. A special thanks to Harshita and Dilhari for their performancess. It is not a one-man show, the coaching staff has been great and finally we have won the Asia Cup. Special thanks to the Sri Lanka crowd, they supported our girls and I am really happy. This win is really good for our team, we have to inspire girls in the future, so it is special for Sri Lanka. It is my duty to lead from the front, that's my duty for the country and my team," she added.

Batting first, India scored 165/6 in their 20 overs with the knocks from Smriti Mandhana (60 runs off 47 balls, 10 fours), Richa Ghosh (30 runs from 14 balls, four boundaries and one six), and Jemimah Rodrigues (29 runs in 16 balls, three fours and a six).

For Sri Lanka, Dilhari was the pick of the bowlers as she bagged two wickets in her spell of four overs where she conceded 36 runs. One wicket each was taken by Udeshika Prabodhani, Sachini Nisansala, and Athapaththu in their respective spells.

The Islanders chased down the target of 166 runs n the 19th over with eight wickets in hand with the knocks from Harshitha Samawickrama (69* runs off 51 balls, six fours and two sixes) and Chamari Athapaththu (61 runs in 43 balls, nine fours and two sixes).

For Women in Blue, only Deepti was able to snap a wicket in her spell of four overs, where she conceded 30 runs.

Harshita Samawickrama was awarded Player of the Match award and Chamari Athapaththu was awarded 'Player of the Tournament' with 346 runs in five matches at an average of over 101, with a century and two fifties. She also took three wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor