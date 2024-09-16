"Hopefully, I've proven that higher up order is better for me": England's Liam Livingstone

Manchester [UK], September 16 : England all-rounder Liam Livingstone is hopeful that he has proven himself as a player who can bat up in the order following his sublime display in the T20I series against Australia.

The three-match series ended 1-1 after rain washed away an entire match.

Livingstone was adjudged the Player of the Series on the back of his staggering all-round show.

England have used Livingstone as a finisher in the last three T20 World Cups. But the 31-year-old showed his capability of delivering standout performances at the top.

"I've enjoyed being a bit more involved, getting a chance with both the bat and ball with some of the boys being away, so I'm back enjoying my cricket," Livingstone said as quoted from Sky Sports.

He ended the series as the leading run-getter and joint-highest wicket-taker. While relying on his impactful stroke play, the 31-year-old garnered 124 runs at an average of 62.00.

With his off breaks, he made an impact during the middle overs and spun his way to five wickets at an average of 7.60. Australia's Matthew Short and Sean Abbott featured as the joint leading wicket-takers with five scalps each in the two T20Is.

After a lean run with the bat, Livingstone, who is relishing in his new role, is hopeful about proving himself capable of batting higher in England's hard-hitting T20I setup.

"It's been a different environment, and I've just really enjoyed my cricket. I want to try and be involved as much as I can in the game. I haven't always been able to do that lower down the order. I've tried to do it to the best of my ability," he said.

"I'll bat wherever I'm told to bat. I want to play for England for as long as I can, but hopefully, I've proven that higher up the order is better for me," Livingstone noted.

After the T20I series concluded on level terms, Australia and England will engage in a five-match ODI series, which will kick off on Thursday at Trent Bridge.

