Hopefully, Meg Lanning will be available for cricket if and when she wants to be, says Ellyse Perry

Sydney, Aug 10 Australia’s premier fast-bowling all-rounder Ellyse Perry believes captain Meg Lanning could soon be available to make a return to cricket whenever she wants to, though she didn’t reveal the exact timeline of her return to the sport.

Meg was ruled out of the Women’s Ashes trip to England on the advice of Cricket Australia (CA) medical staff due to an undisclosed medical illness. It came after the right-handed batter had returned from a four-month mental health break to lead Australia to its sixth Women’s T20 World Cup triumph in South Africa and then led Delhi Capitals to runners-up finish in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) in India.

“I don’t have anything concrete around Meg, other than I see Meg around. She’s obviously got the full support of the playing squad and all her teammates at Cricket Victoria and Cricket Australia.”

“From Meg’s point of view, she’ll keep tracking hopefully really well and hopefully be available for cricket if and when she wants to be,” said Ellyse to reporters on the sidelines of her committing two more seasons for Sydney Sixers in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

Ellyse, who was the club’s first-ever signing in 2015, will lead the Sixers onto the familiar grounds of North Sydney Oval again in the upcoming edition of the WBBL starting with the first match of her team on October 19, against the Melbourne Stars. She led the side to two title wins and has amassed the most runs in the club’s history.

“I didn’t discuss anything with any other clubs, there’s just that really strong sense of connection to the Sixers. Being involved in the club from the very start and having the opportunity to captain across those seasons as well has been wonderful. There’s a number of girls that have been there from the start, I think we really value that connection that we’ve got,” she added.

Ellyse suffered a knee injury in an ODI against Ireland last month which led to her withdrawal from the Women’s Hundred competition, where she was supposed to captain Birmingham Phoenix. She admitted that the injury was a disappointing setback but expressed hope of shouldering a strong bowling load in the upcoming home summer.

“I’ve been doing some rehab for the last couple of weeks and it’s tracking really well – it was a real bummer to miss out on The Hundred, particularly off the back of The Ashes and just the momentum being built around cricket over there.”

“But it’s been nice to be home…I’ve had a really great chance to work with (Australian fast bowling coach) Scotty Prestwidge to tweak a few things, and I actually feel like I’m probably bowling better than I have in the last couple of years,” she concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor