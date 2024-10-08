"Hopefully we can carry on our momentum": Sophie Molineux ahead of WT20 WC clash against New Zealand

Dubai [UAE], October 8 : Ahead of the all-important clash against New Zealand Women in the ongoing ICC T20 Women's World Cup on Tuesday, Australia spinner Sophie Molineux is hoping that her team will continue the winning momentum against the Blackcaps in the marquee event.

Australia began their World Cup title defence in style with a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday, reaching their required total of 94 in just 14.2 overs.

The finger spinner picked up two wickets for 20 to help restrict Sri Lanka to 93 for seven in 20 overs before Beth Mooney led the charge with the bat and propelled the Aussies to victory.

They will now reignite a rivalry with a New Zealand side in high spirits after kickstarting their World Cup campaign with a surprise win over tournament hotshots India.

"They played out of their skin and really attacked the Indian team, so it won't be too dissimilar to how we approach every game and that's to come out with intensity. The conditions are very different to where we played them back in Australia, but again, it's just adapting. They've obviously had a really good win so they're going to come in on a high and hopefully, we can carry on our momentum as well," Molineux said as quoted by the ICC.

New Zealand produced one of the early shocks of the tournament in Dubai, registering an impressive 160 for four in the first innings before India were all out for just 102.

Captain Sophie Devine starred with the bat, smashing 57 off 36 balls to launch her side to a match-winning score and end a run of 10 straight T20I defeats.

The White Ferns will now be eager to cause another upset on the biggest stage, this time against six-time tournament winners Australia, who inflicted a 3-0 whitewash on them just last month.

