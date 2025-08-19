"Hopefully, we will play our best cricket": Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of Australia series and World Cup

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 : The Indian skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur, hopes to lead India to their maiden World Cup as she looks forward to what is a very important next few months for her and her side, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"Personally, this tournament is very important for me. This is a home World Cup. Home World Cups are special for every player. I have a lot of experience batting at No.4, I am just looking to contribute to the team," said Harmanpreet Kaur, who will captain India for the first time in the marquee tournament, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

A notable omission for India is Shafali Verma, who also missed out on a spot in the recent ODI series against England. The opener had returned to the T20I side in the same series and was a part of the India 'A' side against Australia 'A'. However, the selectors have opted for stability as the team heads into this all-important tournament.

"She is playing for India 'A' in Australia. She is a part of the system. We are keeping an eye out for her. The more she plays, the more experience she will gain for the future," said Neetu David, Chief Selector, India Women's Team.

"Our team did well in England. We have been working on this squad for a long time now. I think the team we have picked is the best, so we don't want to play around with the team ahead of the World Cup. We just want Shafali to keep playing and gain some experience," David noted.

India has finished as runners-up twice, in 2005 and 2017, but has yet to claim the title. However, Harmanpreet Kaur believes her side has played enough cricket together and possesses everything needed to finally go all the way.

"The same team played in the England series, and we have been playing together for a long time now. Team looks quite balanced to me and hopefully, in both - Australia series and the World Cup, we will play our best cricket," the captain said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor