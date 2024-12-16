"Hopefully weather holds off....": Marsh on enforcing follow-on on India during 3rd Test

Brisbane [Australia], December 16 : Following an impressive day with the ball at Brisbane during the third Test, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh expressed hope that the weather remains favourable, allowing the team to take all 20 Indian wickets to secure a victory.

It was a tough day for India, who, after conceding 445 runs in the first innings, lost four early wickets in their attempt to overcome a significant deficit on Monday.

Speaking at the post-day press conference, Marsh said, as quoted by cricket.com.au, "We have got six wickets to take first. But we know that we've got to take 20 wickets to try and win this Test match, and all the conversations and all the planning will be, 'How do we do that?'"

"Hopefully, the weather holds off, and tomorrow it's just about coming in, having a crack, and seeing where we get to. We are always asking for the (weather) radar and what's happening, and with two days to go, I think there's still plenty of time for a result," he added.

On dismissing India's star batter Virat Kohli for the fourth time in the series, yet again with an outside-off-stump delivery, Marsh said, "We know when he walks out, he is a big wicket for them. He is one of the greatest players ever. So, it's about being diligent and executing our plans well. It's nice to get one of the game's greats out."

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to field. After a wicketless spell of approximately 13 overs on Day 1, India bounced back on Day 2, dismissing Usman Khawaja (21 off 54 balls, three fours), Nathan McSweeney (9), and Marnus Labuschagne (12), reducing Australia to 75/3.

However, a 241-run stand between Steve Smith (101 off 190 balls, 10 fours) and Travis Head (152 off 160 balls, 18 fours) shifted the momentum in Australia's favour. Jasprit Bumrah (5/72) eventually broke the partnership, triggering a flurry of wickets. Despite this, Australia ended the day in a commanding position at 405/7, with Alex Carey (45*) and Mitchell Starc (7*) unbeaten at the crease.

On Day 3, Carey (70 off 88 balls, seven fours and two sixes) and Starc (18) pushed Australia to a total of 445 in 117.1 overs.

Bumrah was the standout bowler for India, taking 6/76. Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets, while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep claimed one each.

In their first innings, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (4), Shubman Gill (1), Virat Kohli (3), and Rishabh Pant (9) early. However, KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 33 off 64 balls at the close of play.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor