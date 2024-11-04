How can India qualify for WTC final after 3-0 whitewash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : Rohit Sharma-led Team India had a disappointing Test series against New Zealand which made it tough for them to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 final.

India etched their name on the unwanted record book after they conceded a 3-0 defeat to New Zealand on their home soil.

Before the Test series against New Zealand, India dominated the top spot of the WTC 2023-2025 points table, however, things turned around after Kiwis whitewashed Rohit Sharma's side in the three-match Test series.

As a result of the loss, India lost their top spot in the World Test Championship standings and dropped to second place, with their point percentage dropping to 58.33 per cent. As the Border-Gavaskar series approaches, Australia now holds the top spot, with a point percentage of 62.50 per cent.

New Zealand, meanwhile, regained the fourth spot they lost to South Africa after the Proteas whitewashed Bangladesh earlier this week. Their point percentage is 54.55 per cent.

In the third match of the Test series against New Zealand, Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips unleashed a spin web on Indian batters, as the Kiwis beat India by 25 runs and became the first visiting side to whitewash India in India in a series of three or more matches.

India started the series on a disappointing note after the hosts conceded an eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand in Bengaluru. In the Pune Test, Rohit Sharma-led India tried to make a comeback in the three-match series, however, the hosts ended up losing against New Zealand by 113 runs.

As of now, India will be eyeing to perform well against Australia on their home soil in the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) to confirm their place in the WTC 2023-2025 final.

The team management will be looking forward to rectifying the mistakes India have made in the series against the Kiwis. One of the main concerns for the upper brass of the team will be to look into how the Indian batters have performed against the spinners.

As of now, India must need to win four matches against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to make their place in the final of the WTC. The BGT series will be a five-match series, and India can afford to lose only one game in it.

The most awaited Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

Over the years, India has regained an upper hand over Australia in the series. India has won its previous four series against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.

This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the BGT 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during the 2014-15 season. Their last series win in India was in 2004-05.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

