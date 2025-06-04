How IPL 2025 turned out to be a record-breaking runfest: A look into statistics

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 4 : The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was the most batting-friendly edition of the tournament in history, with records being shattered in several aspects.

In a solid-scoring title clash at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, in a battle of Red, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sealed a six-run victory despite a valiant half-century from Shashank Singh as Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Yash Dayal delivered fantastic bowling performances in the second half while defending 191 runs.

This edition witnessed a total of 26,381 runs being made, the highest-ever in an IPL edition.

Also, the runs per wicket average of 30.39, is the highest-ever in IPL history, which shows how bowlers had to toil for a wicket. The runs per over (RPO) of 9.62 is also a record-breaking one.

Batters had it extremely easy while crossing the ropes, hitting a total of 2,245 fours and 1,294 sixes, the highest ever in a single IPL edition.

A total of 52 totals in excess of 200 were hit, which is the highest-ever in a single IPL edition. PBKS hit the most of them, a total of nine.

Gujarat Titans' (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan ended as the top run-getter, with 759 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.21, with a strike rate of 156.17, a century and six fifties. His best score was 108*. His side's journey came to an end with a loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the eliminator.

He was followed by MI's Suryakumar Yadav (717 runs in 16 matches with five fifties at an average of 65.18), Virat Kohli of RCB (657 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.75 with eight fifties), GT skipper Shubman Gill (650 runs in 15 matches at an average of 50.00 with six fifties) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh (627 runs in 13 matches at an average of 48.23, with a century and six fifties).

Coming to the final match, PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/48) applied timely breaks with the ball, while Yuzi Chahal (1/37) also prevented batters from attacking. While Virat Kohli (43 in 35 balls, with three fours) tried to keep the innings together, skipper Rajat Patidar (26 in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes), Jitesh Sharma (24 in 10 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Liam Livingstone (25 in 15 balls, with two fours) upped the attack enough to help RCB post 190/9 in 20 overs.

In the run-chase, PBKS started well with Priyansh Arya (24 in 19 balls, with four boundaries) and Prabhsimran (26 in 22 balls, with two sixes) stitching a 43-run stand. Josh Inglis (39 in 23 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Shashank Singh (61* in 30 balls, three wins and six sixes) tried their level best to keep up with the rising run rate, but Krunal Panddya (2/17), Yash Dayal (1/18) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38) put a fine show with the ball to restrict PBKS to 184/7, despite a sensational 22 runs smashed by Shashank in the final over while needing 29.

RCB's win marks the end of a long wait, while PBKS, in their second-ever final and first in 11 yearswill have to continue their search for a maiden title.

