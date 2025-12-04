New Delhi [India], December 4 : Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan attributed India's defeat to South Africa in the second ODI to the Proteas' bowling strategy, which effectively restricted India from overs 39 to 49, limiting them to 358.

Pathan believes this was the turning point in the match, as South Africa's bowlers pulled India back, ultimately making a significant difference in the outcome.

Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad's centuries set a strong foundation for India, with Kohli scoring 102 off 93 balls and Gaikwad hitting his maiden ODI century, 105 off 83 balls.

Indian skipper KL Rahul then took the reins, scoring an unbeaten 66 off 43 balls, helping India reach 358/5 in 50 overs. However, India struggled to accelerate in the final nine overs, adding only 69 runs.

Aiden Markram's explosive ton and well-calculated fifties from Dewald Brevis and Matthew Breetzke outshone the centuries from Gaikwad and Kohli as the Proteas chased down 359 runs at Raipur.

"Aiden Markram batted exceptionally well, as did Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis. The bowling also deserves praise due to the way they pulled India back. The score of 358 could have even been 370, but the way they bowled from overs 39 to 49 - they gave only 55 runs - they pulled things back well. The way Lungi Ngidi started, and he finished, was very different. KL Rahul made 18 runs in the final over, and his innings was magnificent. But it was crucial how South Africa pulled things back. That made the difference. We spoke in the commentary that the way Ravindra Jadeja batted, India could be in trouble," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Coming to the Raipur ODI, India was put to bat first by the Proteas, who had the hosts down at 62/2 after dismissals of Rohit Sharma (14) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (22). Virat (102 in 93 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Ruturaj (105 in 83 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes) put on a 195-run stand for the third wicket, putting India in command.

Later, KL Rahul (66* in 43 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (24* in 27 balls, with two fours) finished off in style with a quickfire 69-run stand for the sixth wicket. Marco Jansen (2/63) was the top bowler for the Proteas.

Proteas started off the chase with a flurry of boundaries, but they lost Quinton de Kock early. After that, skipper Temba Bavuma (46 in 48 balls, with three fours and a six) and Markram had a 101-run stand.

Markram struck his fourth ODI ton and first as an opener, scoring 110 in 98 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes. Another partnership of 92 runs between Matthew Breetzke (68 in 64 balls, with five fours) and Dewald Brevis (54 in 34 balls, with a four and five sixes) changed the game in favour of the Proteas.

In the end, despite Nandre Burger and Tony de Zorzi's injuries making things easier for India, Keshav Maharaj (10*) and Corbin Bosch (25*) took SA to a memorable win with four wickets and four balls in hand.

Arshdeep Singh (2/54) was the top bowler for India, while Harshit Rana (1/70) figures changed for the worse after one poor over. Prasidh Krishna's poor show, conceding 82 runs in 8.2 overs, was a significant factor in SA's win.

With this win, the three-match ODI series is levelled at 1-1, with the series to be held on Saturday at the Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

