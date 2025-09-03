How Suryakumar Yadav fared in 2022 T20I Asia Cup

New Delhi [India], August 3 : As Team India prepares to start its Asia Cup campaign, here's a look at how the skipper Suryakumar Yadav fared when the continental tournament was last played in the T20 format.

Team India's quest for Asian supremacy will start from September 10 against the UAE, with the hotly anticipated India-Pakistan clash taking place on September 14. India will play their last league match against the UAE on September 19. The super four stage will start from September 20.

Surya last featured in the T20 version of the Asia Cup back in 2022 and was the eighth-highest run-getter with 139 runs in five matches at an average of 34.75 and a strike rate of 163.52, with a best score of 68* against Hong Kong, his solitary half-century. Other than that, he failed to produce big scores for his side.

Surya would strive to give a performance that matches the tag of India's best T20I batter.

While his captaincy has been spectacular, his numbers as a batter have undergone a significant dip, with just 258 runs in 15 matches at an average of above 18, with two half-centuries to his name. However, his strike rate is still above 161, proving he has not gone into a shell despite his failures.

Surya did have a fine Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign for the Mumbai Indians (MI) as he scored 717 runs in 16 matches (16 innings) at a staggering average of 65.18 and an explosive strike rate of over 167. He scored five half-centuries, with a best score of 73 not out. He ended up as the second-highest run-getter in the season with the five-time champions making it to the playoffs.

Indian cricket fans will want Surya to fire big in the Asia Cup.

