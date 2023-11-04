New Delhi [India], November 4 : Former Indian cricketer and batting coach Sanjay Bangar talked about the golden opportunity Virat Kohli has to match the record of most ODI centuries set by iconic batter Sachin Tendulkar.

As Team India have already secured a spot in the semi-finals, the spotlight in the exciting clash of the table toppers on Sunday will be on the birthday boy, Virat Kohli.

On his 35th birthday, King Kohli will have a golden opportunity to score his 49th century, level Tendulkar's record of most ODI hundreds and make it a double celebration for the packed house tomorrow at Eden Gardens.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports show "Follow the Blues", ex-Indian cricketer and StarCast Sanjay Bangar shared his views on Virat Kohli scoring his 49th century on his birthday at the Eden Gardens against South Africa.

"The sooner he scores it the better. But the biggest positive point for tomorrow is that he will have about one lakh people cheering on for him, and he will also have the prayers of all the people following the broadcast. So if he's able to score the century tomorrow, it's always memorable to achieve such a milestone on your birthday. The whole world would be singing praises of his skill, and there would be discussions on he's contributed to the sport. All those good wishes and good vibes would be of use to Virat Kohli tomorrow. I believe it's a huge coincidence that he may hit his 49th century on his birthday," Banagar said.

India will be looking to continue their sensational run in the World Cup, while high-flying South Africa will be looking to reclaim the top spot on Sunday.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

