"Huge loss for Pakistan if he misses out": Harsha Bhogle on Naseem Shah's injury

New Delhi [India], September 16 : Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle feels Naseem Shah's absence from Pakistan's squad for the ODI World Cup will be a "huge loss" for the 'Men in Green'.

ESPNcricinfo reported that Naseem is likely to miss the entire ICC ODI World Cup 2023 after scans showed that an injury to his right shoulder is worse than was originally suspected.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not detailed how severe Naseem's injury is. The bowler has undergone scans in Dubai for a muscle injury below his right shoulder that he sustained while bowling against India on Monday.

He was off the field during the middle of his over and later ruled out of the competition. Rauf also did not bowl after five overs due to his side strain and Pakistan rested him against SL as a precautionary measure ahead of the World Cup.

Bhogle addressed the concerns over Naseem's injury and took to X, formerly known as Twitter and wrote, "Looks like the news about Naseem Shah is worse than it seemed. It will be a huge loss for Pakistan if he misses out."

https://x.com/bhogleharsha/status/1702994513231556609?s=20

Naseem Shah isn't the only injury concern that has emerged in the Asia Cup. For the Indian team allrounder Axar Patel is set to miss the Asia Cup final.

During India's final Super Four Asia Cup clash against Bangladesh, Axar received a blow to his hand while batting. However, the team management has not taken a final call regarding Axar's status for the final yet.

While talking about Axar's injury Harsha wrote, I am hoping Axar Patel will be fit in time for the World Cup. As one of 6 bowlers and a very handy batter, as we have often seen, he is an asset. Wish him well."

https://x.com/bhogleharsha/status/1703000051977740605?s=20

Spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar has been called as a back-up for Axar. India will play the Asia Cup final against the defending champions Sri Lanka on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium.

