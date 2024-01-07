"Huge privilege and honour": Ellyse Perry on becoming first Aussie woman on playing 300 international games

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 : After Australia registered a six-wicket victory over India, all-rounder Ellyse Perry made the most of her 300th match by scoring match-winning runs and said that it was a huge privilege and honour to play with these Australian team.

Legendary all-rounder Perry became the first Australian and fourth woman overall to play 300 international games.

Top knocks by Perry, Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield powered Australia to a six-wicket victory against India in the second T20I of a three-match series here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Sunday.

With the victory, Australia squared the series 1-1 with a game to go. Perry and Litchfield aced the chase at the end after India had put up a fight, however, the visitors came on top with a 6-wicket triumph.

"It's a special privilege. it kinda crept up on me in the last couple of days. Huge privilege and honour and heat to play with these girls it's amazing. At the moment I am loving every opportunity," Perry said in a post-match presentation.

Perry delivered a remarkable performance in her 300th International game, scoring 34 runs to keep the visitors in the series.

"Lovely to get the win in the end. Nice comeback for us, the other night India played very well. For us to comeback and put up such a brilliant effort, in the fielding effort as well, was sensational. It's a great learning opportunity for us, to get a chance to bowl first and we just didn't do enough the other night. I think wickets are crucial in that powerplay, once we get past that phase it gets a little bit easier. Having wickets is so important, probably 160 is a par score here," she added.

India and Australia will now lock horns in the decider to clinch the T20I series at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

