Hybrid cricket pitches are now starting to become more accepted in India: Paul Taylor

New Delhi [India], December 6 : Paul Taylor, International Sales Director (Cricket) of SIS Pitches, provided insights into the growing acceptance of hybrid cricket pitches in India. The summit, themed 'Vision 2036: Making India a Sporting Powerhouse,' showcased India's ambitions to host the 2036 Olympics, strengthen grassroots sports, and position the country as a global sports leader.

Speaking at the event, Paul Taylor, International Sales Director (Cricket) - SIS Pitches said as quoted by a SIS press release, "Following the first installations of hybrid cricket pitches in India, their use is now starting to become more accepted. The pitches in Dharamshala (HPCA Stadium) have been heavily used since their installation in March, and we continue to get positive feedback from players, coaches, and head curators. We are also looking to conduct specific performance data analysis to reinforce the feedback we've received."

Building on the success of its installations at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, SIS Pitches further solidified its footprint in India with the completion of eight new hybrid cricket pitchesfour each at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium in Amtar, Himachal Pradesh, and the Luhnu Cricket Stadium in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. These new pitches equip the venues to host more matches and cater to the growing passion for cricket across the country.

Through SIS pitches, Taylor's team has been educating stakeholders in India, ensuring clarity and promoting the adoption of these modern surfaces. "When it comes to sports surfaces, there are three main types: natural, fully artificial, and hybrid, which is a combination of the two. During my visits to India, I've noticed significant misinformation about pitches, especially hybrid pitches. Some think they're drop-in pitches or fully artificial, which isn't the case. Hybrid pitches combine natural turf with synthetic fibers," Taylor was quoted in a release.

Beyond cricket, SIS pitches are well-positioned to cater to the growing demand for high-quality playing surfaces across sports such as football and hockey. With the rise of professional leagues like the IPL, ISL, and HIL, hybrid pitches offer a reliable solution for managing high-intensity schedules while delivering consistent playing conditions.

Taylor emphasizes that quality facilities and coaching are pivotal to delivering positive experiences and fostering talent, "Facilities are absolutely crucial in any sport. Athletes need to have a good experience; they need to enjoy what they're doing. This is why coaches play such an important role in developing the game. Looking ahead to 2036, there's a massive opportunity for the country to put systems in place to develop the next generation of athletes and prepare them for the Olympics bid."

Taylor further said, "Working in India has been a fascinating journey, from the higher clay content black soil in northern pitches to the red soil with a lower clay content in the south, providing us with differing installation challenges that have been overcome and high-quality installations have followed. The opportunity for Indian sport here is immense. It's an exciting time to be involved in the country's sporting future, and we're happy to support the Olympic bid in any way we can."

"Hybrid pitches were used for range hitting during the IPL this year. Interestingly, Indian players didn't even realize they were playing on hybrid pitches. Only the English players, accustomed to them in the UK, recognized the surface. The playing characteristics remain unchanged."

Grassroots development forms the backbone of India's Vision 2036. Taylor argues that hybrid pitches provide a consistent and safe environment, critical for accelerating talent development. "Grassroots development is the foundation for achieving India's Vision 2036. The infrastructure already in place is a good start, but we need continued investment and collaboration to improve it further and support local businesses. As a company, we've invested heavily in India and are eager to contribute to this vision."

With India's preparations for the 2036 Olympics underway, Paul Taylor reiterated the importance of advanced sports infrastructure, such as hybrid pitches, in meeting the demands of high-profile global events. Hybrid pitches are engineered to withstand frequent use and varying climatic conditions, making them ideal for India's diverse sporting calendar.

"At SIS pitches, we inject synthetic fibers into the natural grass surface to extend its durability. This allows up to three times more play on the same number of pitches, requires less repair, and offers a safer playing surface. Providing safe, consistent, and long-lasting sports surfaces creates opportunities for greater participation and accelerates talent development. Poor surfaces hinder talent growth, while good surfaces enable quicker learning and progress," Taylor said.

He added, "A common concern is whether hybrid pitches result in a loss of home advantage. The answer is no. The curator retains complete control over the pitch preparationwhether it's watering, rolling, or adjusting the grass height. With only 5% synthetic fiber and 95% natural turf, the characteristics remain the same, and local control is preserved."

