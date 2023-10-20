Hyderabad Cricket Association conducts elections for various posts

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 20 : The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is conducting elections for its six posts - president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary, treasurer, and councillor in Hyderabad on Friday.

More than 170 people have exercised their voting rights in the ongoing HCA elections. The polling ended at 3 PM on Friday.

Many renowned personalities including former Indian cricket team skipper and ex-president HCA Mohammed Azharuddin exercised their voting rights. Heavy police have also been deployed in the election booth in Hyderabad.

The HCA elections were supposed to take place in September 2022, however, following the allegations of irregularities and corruption by its former president Azharuddin, it was postponed.

The matter went to the Supreme Court, and the apex court of the country appointed a one-man committee headed by Justice (Retd.) Lau Nageshwar Rao to look into the issue.

Earlier this month, the former Indian cricket team skipper was disqualified after he was found to hold two posts simultaneously in violation of the rules. He was the president of both HCA and Deccan Blue Cricket Club at the same time.

Earlier, a case was registered over allegations of misappropriation of funds of HCA against Azharuddin and some former office bearers of HCA at Uppal Police station in Hyderabad.

Responding to the case registered against him, the Former Indian cricket team captain and ex-president of HCA Mohammed Azharuddin stated that the allegations against him are false and motivated.

He stated that he would reply to the motivated allegations against him at an appropriate time.

Azharuddin took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and said, "I have seen news reports that have reported that FIRs have been registered against me on complaints by CEO, HCA. I want to state that these are all false & motivated allegations & I am in no way connected with the allegations. I will reply to the motivated allegations against me at an appropriate time. This is just a stunt pulled by my rivals to ruin my reputation. We shall stay strong and fight harder," he wrote on X.

https://x.com/azharflicks/status/1714984385345384865?s=20

The result of the Hyederabad Cricket Association's election will be announced later today.

