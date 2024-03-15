"I actually got a double century....": Pacer Josh Hazlewood recalls batting exploits as junior cricketer

Melbourne [Australia], March 15 : Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood on Thursday reminisced about his finest performance in junior cricket, in which he scored a double century. He also revealed how he was an all-rounder during his early days as a player.

Hazlewood is one of the finest pacers and a part of Australia's fearsome fast-bowling trio with Mitchell Starc and skipper Pat Cummins. He recently took part in the two-match Test series against New Zealand in NZ this month and took 10 wickets across two matches, including a five-wicket haul. He has had a fine season of Test cricket at home and in New Zealand which started in December. In seven Tests, he has taken 35 wickets at an average of 15.31, with the best bowling figures of 5/31. He has taken two five-wicket hauls in this season.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Hazlewood revealed that he once hit a double century for his childhood cricket club, Old Boys Cricket Club as a 12-year-old. He also revealed that he was an all-rounder till 14 years of age.

"It was my first game in fourth grade (aged 12) in Tamworth, playing for Old Boys Cricket Club, I actually got a double century. They probably know it. I think that is the last century I got as a batter so they are few and far between, I just remember going out there and playing against the men and peeling off a double so it was exciting. I was probably all rounder till I was 13-14. Maybe even 15, then bowling took over and batting took a backseat and the bowling of opponents got better and the batting did not stay the same," said Hazlewood.

https://twitter.com/cricketcomau/status/1768470926897901670

Spinner and teammate Nathan Lyon said that Hazlewood often shares tales of his double century with his team.

"Yes, Josh tells it every chance he gets. He has two beers and starts talking about it, usually," said Lyon.

Starc also joked that Hazlewood claims that number 11 is a specialist position to bat and he has got a "mortgage on that spot" across all formats.

"I have heard a lot about his batting. He said he spent a lot of time batting at number three and all the runs he scored. He claims that number 11 is a specialist position, and he has got a mortgage on that spot in all three formats," said Starc.

Hazlewood has taken 469 wickets in 201 international appearances, including 273 scalps in 70 Tests. As a batter, he is capable of holding an end, scoring 646 runs in 125 innings at an average of 12.18 across all formats, with the best score of 39.

