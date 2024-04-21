"I admire Travis for the way he bats in all formats": Abhishek said of his partnership with Head

New Delhi [India], April 21 : After registering a 67 runs victory over Delhi Capitals (DC), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma disclosed his strategy to takedown DC's spin challenge and expressed his admiration for his opening partner Travis Head for the way the Australian batter bat in all three formats.

An all-round SRH overcame a scare from Jake Fraser McGurk and secured a 67-run win over DC in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

SRH's opening pair Abhishek and Head with extravagant batting carnage destroyed DC bowlers, taking their team's target to 266/7 in 20 overs.

Abhishek and Head combined to score a record 125 runs in the powerplay, posting the highest powerplay total in the history of IPL and rewriting other record books as well.

Abhishek revealed that the SRH aimed to score more than 266 runs, but he was pleased with the team's performance.

"I think we targeted more than that at first after six overs we decided a bit more but I'm really happy with the team. There was a message today that just assess the wicket but I think Travis did really well in that and I just wallowed in," Abhishek said at the post-match press conference.

Abhishek believed that batting with Head helped him free up his game significantly.

Speaking about his experience to batting with Head and its impact on his game, Abhishek said, "It's always a pleasure from day one. I've been telling him that I've been really a big fan of him from day one because I've been following him for last one year and obviously, he's in our team and we are lucky ones. Obviously, that's one of, I guess one of the points that you don't have any pressure of the other end so I can just go and express myself."

Abhishek can't believe how much he's learned from Head over the last three weeks. His three sixes in his first over against Kuldeep Yadav were a perfect example of not only picking angles but also lengths and the bowler, both in the air and off the pitch.

Abhishek said he and Head discussed the limitless options against spin in the powerplay, particularly on a new surface at a venue with short square boundaries like the Kotla. Sunrisers once again relied on the outstanding power-hitting of openers Head and Abhishek, who helped them set a record 125 for 0 in the powerplay, the highest in men's T20 cricket. Head's 32-ball-89 and Abhishek's 46 off 12 balls, sealed SRH's match-winning total of 266 for 7 in their 20 overs.

"We've been talking a lot off the field. It's joyful to watch him bat. Our chats are helping. He's someone I'm looking forward to batting with for the rest of the season. All the Punjab boys know I admire Travis for the way he bats in all three formats. Luckily we got him here [at Sunrisers]," Abhishek said of his partnership with Head.

Abhishek attributes his improved batting style to having a definite objective in mind for the IPL 2024.

"I'm very clear about my mindset and goal. I had a very clear plan in my mind before the IPL. I was clear about my batting style and performance and how I was going to do it. I'm executing well, all the hard work in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s is really helping me a lot," he added.

