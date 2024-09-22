"I aim for five-wicket hauls, not hundreds": Ravichandran Ashwin

New Delhi [India], September 22 : India secured a commanding victory over Bangladesh, winning by 280 runs in the first Test in Chennai, and taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Ravichandran Ashwin, a pivotal figure in India's recent victory over Bangladesh, opened up on JioCinema about how his approach to both bowling and batting has evolved over the years in Test cricket.

"I don't think like, 'I want to go out there and make a hundred.' I genuinely aim to get a five-wicket haul in every Test match," Ashwin said, as per quoted by JioCinema.

His primary focus remains on his bowling, which has been instrumental in many of India's Test successes. However, Ashwin has also made significant strides in his batting.

"But in recent years, my batting has become simpler than it was in the past. I used to confuse myself, overthinking as a bowler while batting, but now I keep it simplewatch the ball and react," he explained.

This shift in mindset has helped him become a more reliable lower-order batter. The all-rounder acknowledged the difficulty of balancing both aspects of his game.

"Compartmentalizing both aspects was a challenge, but I feel like I've cracked it," Ashwin stated confidently.

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field first.India's top-order faltered, leaving them at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 off 118 balls, with nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 off 52 balls, with six fours) formed a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India back into the game. After a further collapse to 144/6, Ravichandran Ashwin (113 off 133 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (86* off 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) put together a 199-run partnership, guiding India to 376 in 91.2 overs.

Hasan Mahmud (5/83) was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, dismantling India's top order by dismissing skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), and Virat Kohli (6). Taskin Ahmed also contributed with three wickets for 55 runs.

In their first innings, Bangladesh struggled to build momentum. Shakib Al Hasan (32), Litton Das (22), and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (27*) showed some resistance, but Jasprit Bumrah (4/50) and Akash Deep (2/19) crippled the Bangladesh batting line-up. Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja also took two wickets each, as Bangladesh were bowled out for 149, trailing by 227 runs.

In India's second innings, the top order faltered again, and they found themselves at 67/3. However, centuries from Shubman Gill (119*) and Rishabh Pant (109 off 128 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes) helped India declare at 287/4, setting Bangladesh a target of 515 to win.

Bangladesh started their chase well, with openers Zakir Hasan (33) and Shadman Islam (35) adding a 62-run partnership. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (51* off 60 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) anchored the innings as Ravichandran Ashwin (3/63) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/18) took crucial wickets. At the close of day three, Bangladesh were 158/4, with Shanto (51*) and Shakib Al Hasan (5*) unbeaten.

On the final day, Ashwin and Jadeja decimated the Bangladesh line-up, bowling them out for 228. Shanto fought valiantly, scoring 82 off 127 balls, with six fours and three sixes.Ashwin finished with figures of 6/88, while Jadeja took 3/58, and Bumrah claimed one wicket.

Ravichandran Ashwin was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his all-round performance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor