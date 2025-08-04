"I Always Believed in Myself": Mohammed Siraj After India’s Historic Win at The Oval (Watch Video)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Mohammed Siraj credited self-belief and discipline for his match-winning performance on the final day of the Oval Test as India beat England by six runs to draw the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2. In a thrilling finish to the Test, Siraj bowled a stunning delivery to dismiss Gus Atkinson and seal the win for India. He finished the match with a total of eight wickets and was named Player of the Match for his outstanding efforts.

From "I only believe in Jassi bhai"

To "Yeah, I always believe in Myself".

Siraj you BEAUTY 😍 pic.twitter.com/XK6QRPUi5G — Divesh (@DiveshDDD) August 4, 2025

Siraj opened up about his mindset after the game in an on-field interview with former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik. The fast bowler admitted he was under mental stress after dropping Harry Brook, who went on to score a century and nearly took the game away from India. “I was just thinking to bowl in the right areas,” said Siraj. “To be honest, I didn’t think I would take the catch and then step on the rope. It was a match-changing moment. Yes, I always believed in myself that I could do it for the team.”

He further shared that he used a motivational image from Google as his phone wallpaper on the morning of Day 5 as a reminder of his goal. “When I woke up today, I believed I could do it,” Siraj said. “That photo on my phone helped me keep faith.”

Reflecting on the dropped catch of Brook, Siraj said, “If I had taken that catch properly, probably we may not have had to come today. Brook played really well. It was a heartbreaking moment. I kept telling myself to remember my father and the hard work I have put in to reach here.”

The game saw both teams fighting hard over five days. England were left needing only 35 runs with four wickets in hand on the final day, but India fought back with Siraj and Prasidh Krishna leading the charge. Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed with a century in India’s second innings while Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar added valuable half-centuries. Krishna also picked up eight wickets in the match.

Captains Shubman Gill and Ben Stokes shared the trophy after the series ended in a tie. Gill was named India’s Player of the Series. He scored 754 runs with four centuries. Harry Brook was named England’s Player of the Series. The series also highlighted strong performances from KL Rahul, Jadeja, and Siraj, who finished as the leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets. Siraj also bowled the most overs by any bowler so far in this World Test Championship cycle.

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

India: 224 and 396

England: 247 and 367 all out in 85.1 overs (Joe Root 105, Harry Brook 111, Ben Duckett 54; Mohammed Siraj 5-104, Prasidh Krishna 4-126)