I always love playing in Australia and it’s been great to start the year in Brisbane for me, says Andy Murray

Brisbane, Dec 30 Former Brisbane International champions Andy Murray and Karolina Pliskova were on hand for the official tournament draw on Saturday at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Murray, a two-time champion in Brisbane, and three-time winner Pliskova were joined by rising Australian star, and Gold Coast local, Kimberly Birrell.

Murray is thrilled to be back at the Brisbane International, where he scooped the 2012 and 2013 titles.

“I always love playing in Australia and it’s been great to start the year in Brisbane for me,” he said.

“I think 2018 was the last time I was here, so it’s good to be back.”

The three-time Grand Slam champion was less impressed when he was the last name to be placed in the 32-player draw, pitting him against second seed Grigor Dimitrov.

This sets up a rematch of the Brisbane International 2013 final.

Another former world No.1, Rafael Nadal, will face a qualifier in the opening round, while top seed Holger Rune meets Australian Max Purcell.

The women’s singles draw is expanded this year to include 48 players, a significant increase of 30 from previous editions.

The 16 seeded players, which includes world No.2 Aryna Sabalenka and world No.4 Elena Rybakina, receive opening-round byes.

Pliskova, the No.16 seed, has won 16 of her past 17 matches at the Brisbane International. This includes title-winning runs in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

“It’s the first tournament of the year and always important to start well, which I did in the past years,” Pliskova said.

“I have great memories at this club and this city, so hopefully I can start well (again).”

Wildcard Naomi Osaka, a former world No.1 contesting her first tournament since September 2022, looms as a potential second-round opponent for Pliskova.

Osaka begins her highly anticipated comeback against German Tamara Korpatsch.

