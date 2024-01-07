"I am a big fan of his aggression": Nikhil Chaudhary on Virat Kohli

Melbourne [Australia], January 7 : Nikhil Chaudhary, the second Indian-born cricketer to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) after Unmukt Chand, said that he is a very big fan of Virat Kohli's aggression.

Chaudhary, Hobart Hurricanes' spinner, said he hoped to settle in Australia and create a strong BBL career that would last beyond his present one-year contract.

"For sure man. I am a big fan of his (Kohli's) aggression and obviously his skills. But how good he is a cricketer. I have been totally following him for the last 10 years. And he has been growing and growing," Nikhil said in a post-match interview after the clash against Melbourne Renegades in the BBL.

Chaudhary, who hopes to be a proven finisher in the Big Bash League, said he embraced the opportunity to learn from the greatest, his Hurricanes teammate and Mumbai Indians' player Tim David.

Nikhil described how Tim David made him feel at ease, and how the big-hitting Australian star phoned him shortly after joining the team.

"I've been talking to him (Tim David) for the last couple of months now, when I signed the contract, he messaged me straight away and he was like, 'let's do this boy'. It's pretty great learning from him," the young cricketer opined.

"He's one of the best finishers and hitters in this world right now and his experience speaks for itself; he's been with the Mumbai Indians for the last couple of years," the 27-year-old added.

Nikhil Chaudhary's Hobart Hurricanes has had a mixed start to the BBL 13 season, with three wins and three losses. The Hurricanes faced the Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on Sunday.

