I am absolutely an advocate for playing more Tests in women’s cricket, says CA CEO Hockley

Melbourne, Dec 27 Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has revealed that he’s a vocal advocate for more women’s Test matches happening in future and added that there are thoughts in his mind about having a three-match women’s Test series in future.

Hockley’s comments come after Australia played a one-off Test in India earlier this month after a gap of 40 years, with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led hosts’ prevailing by eight wickets in a four-day game at the Wankhede Stadium. Moreover, Australia captain Alyssa Healy also expressed her wish to play more of red-ball cricket at the international level.

“I’ve been a strong advocate for multi-format series, I’m delighted now that we’ve got three in quick succession with South Africa later in the season… then obviously the return Ashes next Australian summer. So absolutely (I'm) an advocate for playing more Test cricket, I feel that as part of a multi-format series it gives great context to that,” said Hockley on SEN Radio.

Women’s Test cricket has usually been a part of a multi-format series including white-ball games, though India’s win over Australia in the one-off Test had a separate trophy. Australia are next scheduled to play a women’s Test against South Africa at the WACA in Perth in mid-February 2024.

“It was great watching the Test match in India, a real contest, you could see how it tested both sides. Compelling, compelling viewing and I think some of Alyssa’s comments, as they got into the match they got more into every session and they’re probably thinking there’s more unfinished business.”

“We’ll keep advocating for more Test cricket as part of multi-format and maybe that’s something in the future we can think about a key marquee series going to three Tests… I think Test match is the pinnacle,” concluded Hockley.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor