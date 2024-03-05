"I am having great time with Delhi...": Meg Lanning on playing WPL

New Delhi [India], March 5 : Former Australia skipper Meg Lanning has said that she is enjoying her time with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Lanning caused a surprise when she retired from international cricket at the end of last year and the 31-year-old has only appeared briefly in domestic competitions in Australia and India in recent times as she adapts to the next phase of her life.

The journey now sees Lanning in India and turning out as captain of the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing WPL and it's no surprise the Australia great has been in sparkling form at the top of the batting order for her side.

Lanning has two half-centuries from four innings for the Capitals, with the right-hander stroking a stylish knock of 55 against the Gujarat Giants on Sunday to take her tally to 146 runs for the tournament at an impressive strike rate of 117.46.

Lanning's form has helped the Capitals to the top of the WPL table with three wins from four matches.

The batter said she is enjoying her role in the side alongside former Australia teammates Annabel Sutherland and Jess Jonassen.

"I am having a great time with Delhi, we have got a really good squad of players and staff that make it a cool environment to be in. I feel like there's a little bit less pressure and expectation. I just come into the game wanting to contribute and help the team win," Lanning said, according to the ICC website.

"So it's been nice to be able to do that. I feel like there's a little bit of improvement needed in how we are playing, I am not completely satisfied, but it's been nice to contribute. As I said, I am just trying to have some fun and enjoy myself," the right-hand batter added.

Lanning has won a whopping five ICC Women's T20 World Cup titles in her career.

