"I am hopeful India will lift the trophy": Rajeev Shukla ahead of World Cup final

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 18 : BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Saturday expressed confidence that Team India will lift the ODI World Cup on Sunday.

"I am hopeful India will lift the trophy tomorrow. It will be a very successful final. Our players are in form and are giving very good performances in every match," Shukla said.

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said he did not get ticket as these were sold out.

"Match tickets are fully sold. Even I didn't get the ticket. If I get it, I will surely go and watch the match. Like everyone, even I am excited about the match," Stalin told ANI.

India stormed into the finals after 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course to a huge target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. With New Zealand appearing in control of the chase, Mohammed Shami struck at the right moments to ensure that India reach the final.

In the second semi-final, South Africa made Australia sweat after setting a modest target. Australia skipper Pat Cummins and speedster Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the hosts to a three-wicket win.

The final match of the marquee tournament will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

