"I am not okay with this": Virat Kohli loses cool after inside video of his hotel room goes viral!

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared an shocking post about the invasion of his privacy at the Indian team hotel on Monday. Virat uploaded a 30-second clip of an unidentified person taking a tour of his hotel room. “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy,” Kohli wrote.

“If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” the former Indian skipper added. Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma has also reacted to the viral post on the photo and video-sharing platform.“Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?,” Anushka wrote. Kohli has been in sensational form at the 2022 T20 World Cup, having scored 156 runs in three outings. His masterclass (82* off 53) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground helped India secure a four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening match. Kohli carried the momentum as he scored 62 not out against Netherlands. On both occasions, he recovered India after an early collapse.