"I am preparing myself for the upcoming Para Olympics," says Para archer Sheetal Devi

New Delhi [India], December 1 : Asian Para Games gold medalist Sheetal Devi said that she is currently preparing for the upcoming Para Olympics in Paris and winning medals for India.

While speaking to ANI, the Indian Para archer said that she feels happy now that everyone knows about her.

She added that her family members and coaches supported her a lot to achieve success.

"I am feeling happy that people know me now. Earlier I knew nothing about sports... Today I am standing here because of my coaches at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. My coaches and family members have supported me a lot. I am preparing myself for the upcoming Para Olympics so that I can win medals there," Sheetal said.

Meanwhile, Sheetal's coach Abhilasha Chaudhary at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board revealed that the young archer practices with able-body archers and competes with them.

"She worked hard to win medals. Sheetal practices with able-body archers and she not only trains with them but also competes against them," Abhilasha told ANI.

At the Asian Para Games, Sheetal won three medals, which included a women's team silver, a mixed team gold, and gold in the women's singles compound open event.

In the women's singles event, Sheetal showcased a scintillating performance and defeated Singapore's Alim Nur Syahidah.

It was a closely fought contest as Alim Nur with her precision took a point lead in the first three sets. She enjoyed a three-point lead after the conclusion of the first three sets with the final two sets remaining.

Sheetal produced back-to-back perfect scores to clinch the game with Alim Nur missing the mark in a couple of shots. In the end, she emerged victorious with an overall score of 144-142.

